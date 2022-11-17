Atlanta’s TxDOT Receives Safety Awards

Marc Williams and Rebecca Wells

TxDOT ATLANTA DISTRICT RECIPIENT OF PRESTIGIOUS SAFETY AWARDS

ATLANTA – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proud to announce the Atlanta District is the recipient of two safety awards, including the 2022 Texas Bluebonnet Safety Award and the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award.

Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells was presented the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award by TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams at Transportation Short Course 2022 in College Station last month.