ATM Stolen From Maud Grocery Store

Authorities are looking for four suspects who broke into DeLaughter’s Grocery in Maud about 4:30 Tuesday morning and stole assorted beef jerky products and an ATM loaded with cash. Bowie County Deputies say surveillance video shows the group moving one of the store’s rolling carts up to the ATM before unplugging it. The video also shows the burglars in an office, stuffing their pockets with cash, including change. The group got stuck in a ditch shortly after the burglary and needed assistance to recover their vehicle.

