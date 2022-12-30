Atmos Apology

Atmos Energy has apologized to customers for heating interruptions during last week’s blast of arctic weather. The company issued a statement saying it “fell short” for some customers who experienced disruption in their natural gas service. Governor Abbott called last week’s problems a failure and called for an investigation. But Bruce Bullock, the director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU, says the governor is making Atmos a scapegoat for the more significant problems of the Texas energy grid.