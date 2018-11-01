Atmos Energy to Perform Routine Pipeline  Maintenance in Lamar County

Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled release of natural gas on Friday, Nov. 2 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the intersection of Lamar County Road 24200, just west of FM 1184.



The controlled release of natural gas from the pipeline allows employees to work on the pipeline safely. People in the area may smell the odor of natural gas and hear a noise during the controlled release. Atmos Energy employees will be on-site to monitor the process as natural gas is vented into the atmosphere. Atmos Energy customers will not be affected while the maintenance work is being performed. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Volunteer Fire Departments in the area, 911 operators, city and county officials have been advised of the controlled release.