AT&T Expands High-Speed Internet

AT&T Expands Access to High-Speed Internet in East Texas and other Rural and Unserved Areas of Texas

AT&T is Now Offering Fixed Wireless Internet Service to Rural Portions of 18 States, Including Parts of 101 Counties Across Texas

Sept. 20, 2018 – AT&T* Fixed Wireless Internet¹ for rural and unserved locations needing home internet is now available to residents and small businesses in parts of East Texas, including parts of Camp, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood counties.

This rollout, now in 101 counties, began last year and is part of a 2015 FCC Connect America Fund commitment. We now offer Fixed Wireless Internet in over 32,000 locations in Texas. By 2020, we plan to reach more than 98,000 locations throughout the state and 1.1 million locations in 18 states across the nation.

Our Fixed Wireless Internet service delivers a home internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on customers’ homes or businesses. This is an efficient way to deliver high-quality, high-speed internet to customers living in unserved rural areas.

In addition to Texas, AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet is available to residents and businesses in parts of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

To learn more about Fixed Wireless Internet from AT&T, go to att.com/internet/fixed-wireless.html.

1Includes 170GB data allowance per month. Req’s installation of AT&T outdoor antenna & indoor Residential Gateway. $10/50GB of additional data up to a max of $200/mo.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T Inc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends, and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation’s largest and most reliable network and the nation’s best network for video streaming.** We’re building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/attand on YouTube atyoutube.com/att.

2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. The score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q2 + Q3 2017 across 121 markets.

For more information, contact:

Guillermo Lambarri

Guillermo.lambarri@att.com

713-213-4043