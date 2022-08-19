Attorney Gets Five Years In Federal Prison

Rayshun Jackson

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas says the court sentenced a Dallas lawyer to five years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money he thought was linked to narcotics trafficking. Rayshun Jackson, the 52-year-old former defense attorney who ran The Jackson Law Firm, was arrested in April 2021. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money in September 2021 and was sentenced Tuesday by Chief U.S. District Barbara M.G. Lynn. According to plea papers, Jackson admitted to laundering $380,000 for an individual he believed was a drug trafficker but was an undercover DEA agent.