Attorney Seeks Return of Items Seized in Deadly Waco Biker Gang Shootout

An attorney for six men arrested in a 2015 shootout between rival biker gangs in a Waco restaurant parking lot that left nine people dead and at least 20 injured is seeking the return of items seized from the nearly 200 bikers who were detained. Authorities seized items including wallets, cellphones and vehicles after the shootout at Twin Peaks. Law enforcement subsequently arrested 177 bikers and charged 155 of them with engaging in organized criminal activity. Prosecutors later dropped all charges in the case.