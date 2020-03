Lawyers for the former Athens ISD bus driver charged in connection with a fatal crash with a train want to depose the engineers of the train. Thirteen-year-old Christopher Bonilla was killed and 9- year- old Joselyne Torres was seriously injured in the crash. Seventy-eight-year-old John Stevens of Mabank has pleaded not guilty to two counts of injury to a child and manslaughter/criminally negligent homicide.