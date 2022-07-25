August Is Packed Full Of Recreational And Educational Opportunities At Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— As the summer season draws to a close, there is still time to squeeze in a day or two at the lake swimming, picnicking, hiking, fishing, relaxing, or attending a fun and educational interpretative program. Why not schedule an adventure to Cooper Lake State Park? This summer has been a hot and dry one! Let’s hope for rain and cooler temps for August. It is always a good idea to schedule your most active outdoor times earlier in the day during a Texas summer. The Park opens for day use at 6:00 am, and I promise you; that you won’t be disappointed with the cooler temps and the glorious sunrises over the lake.

We still have availability for our cabins during the week, maybe a few on August weekends too. Cabin camping is the true definition of “glamping” with an air-conditioned kitchen, bedroom, dining & living room tucked in the woods. All of our cabins have decks, with most overlooking our 20,000-acre lake. Reserve online at our TPWD website (https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/reservations/) and get your adventure in gear!

This August, we are presenting 16 interpretative programs. We have several featured programs for the month, including “Cowboy Poetry and Cattle Drive Songs” at the Gulls Bluff Pavilion (South Sulphur) at 8:30 pm on August 13. It is a perfect time of day with the glow of the setting sun as a backdrop as you listen to Texas Cowboy songs for our rich history.

Cowboy poetry is a popular genre that will transport you to a time long, long ago as Ranger Alicia and others recite these magical creations.

Stargazing over several nights during the month is a must-experience program. Ranger Alicia will lead you on a heavenly adventure experiencing the darkest skies so close to Dallas with spectacular views of the Milky Way, planets, and meteors, if you are lucky, at both Doctors Creek and South Sulphur.

Life can sometimes be challenging, with all of us needing a getaway. Short periods of nature immersion are a proven coping mechanism. Research has shown that spending time in nature can make you feel better, happier, and think more clearly. Prescription Nature is still rare but becoming more common in the US and Canada, where doctors write prescriptions for ParkPark passes so patients can spend time in nature.

Why not self-medicate with a trip to a park or greenspaces and recharge? Make Cooper Lake State Park your healing, happy place!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults; kids 12 and under are always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the Park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass; your guest pays $3 too, independent of age. You get unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70. This pass is good for over 12 months. Buy your access and let your Texas adventuring begin!

For more information, please visit and like our Facebook pages or give us a call at Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek

Friday, August 5 — DC

Stargazing – 8:30 pm – Meet at Pelican Point Swim Beach. We’ll have the telescopes out for viewing a planet or two. How many constellations can you see and name? Bring a lawn chair and bug spray.

Saturday, August 6 – DC

Take a Hike – at 9:00 am – Meet at Cedar Creek North Loop Trail Head. Join us on a short leisurely hike on Cedar Creek North Loop, getting a first-hand look at the flora and fauna of the Park.

Sunday, August 7 – DC

Beginning Bird Watching – 10:00 am – Meet at Bluebonnet Day Use Area Parking lot, so bring your binoculars, water, and sunscreen. We’ll walk, stop, and talk a bit about the birds we see along the shores of the Bluebonnet Day Use Area.

Saturday, August 13 — DC

Skins and Skulls – 10:00 am – Who is the fastest or the furriest? Meet at Headquarters – Get an inside look at some of the mammals and reptiles of the Park.

Sunday, August 14 — DC

Becoming a Junior Ranger – 10:00 am – Meet at Headquarters and check off activities to earn your Junior Ranger badge.

Saturday, August 20 — DC

Kid Fish with the Ranger – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – Meet at the Bluebonnet Fishing Pier. No experience is needed! Bring your fishing gear, no pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow.

Saturday, August 27 — DC

Wildlife Detectives – 10:00 am – Meet at Pelican Point Parking lot. We’ll take a short walk around the pond at Cedar Creek North Loop. Explore how to determine the types of animals that may have been here from the signs they leave behind.

Sunday, August 28 — DC

Art in the Park – 10:00 am – Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion – Calling all artists! All art supplies provided.

South Sulphur

Saturday, August 6 – SS

Take a Hike – 9:00 am – Meet at Coyote Run Trail Head. Join us on a short leisurely hike on Coyote Run trail, taking a first-hand look at the Park flora and fauna.

Sunday, August 7 – SS

Beginning Bird Watching – 8:00 am – Meet at Heron Harbor Day Use Area and bring your binoculars, water, and sunscreen. We’ll walk, stop, and talk a bit about the birds we see around the day use area.

Saturday, August 13 — SS

Cowboy Poetry and Cattle Drive Songs: Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion at 8:30 pm. Join us for a cattle drive sing-along and cowboy poetry recital.

Sunday, August 14 — SS

Becoming a Junior Ranger – 1:00 pm – Meet at Headquarters. Check off activities to earn your Junior Ranger badge.

Saturday, August 20 — SS

Kid Fishing – 9:00 am to 11:00 am – Meet at the Heron Harbor Fishing Wall. Bring your fishing gear, no pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience is needed!

Sunday, August 21 – SS

Art in the Park – 10:00 am – Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion Day Use Area – A chance to let loose your inner artist!

Friday, August 26 – SS

Stargazing – 8:30 pm – Meet at Heron Harbor Swim Beach. We’ll have the telescopes out for viewing a planet or two. How many constellations can you see and name? Bring a lawn chair and bug spray.

Saturday, August 27 – SS

Archery 101: 9:00 am to 11:00 am – Meet at Buggy Whip Restroom. Registration is required, and the program is limited to 15 participants. Reserve your spot by calling (903) 945-5256 or click on the following link to email Alicia O’Connor. No experience is needed for ages ten and up. Equipment provided.