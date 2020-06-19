Austin Man Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding SBA Out Of Millions Of PPP Funds

Officials are accusing an Austin man of scheming to bilk the federal government out money earmarked for businesses harmed by the pandemic.

Federal authorities say 51-year-old Michael George McQuarn defrauded the Small Business Administration paycheck protection program out of more than two million dollars. They claim he submitted fraudulent applications for two made-up companies he created, Vantastic Voyages, LLC, and Happy Days Movers, LLC. He said the funds were for legitimate business purposes, when in fact, he used the money to buy things like a 26-foot wake boat and a Rolls Royce.

He’s charged with wire fraud and making false statements to the SBA. He could get up to 25 years in prison if convicted.