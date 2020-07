An Austin man was arrested on felony drug charges after he was stopped on I-30 by a Hopkins County deputy for allegedly driving 79 in a 75 mph zone. Fifty-seven-year-old Mike Lee Monroe denied permission for a vehicle search, but a K9 alerted on the vehicle and 94 Hydrocodone pills were located. Monroe was charged with Possession of more than 28 but less than 200 grams, a 3rd degree felony. Bond was set at $20,000.