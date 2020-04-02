Austin Officials: 28 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 On Return From Spring Break Trip

The Austin Public Health Department is investigating a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases after a group of University of Texas students returned from a spring break vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Approximately 70 people in their 20’s departed in a chartered plane for a spring break trip about a week and a half ago. At this time, 28 young adults on this trip have tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens more are under public health investigation. Four of the confirmed cases did not present any symptoms.