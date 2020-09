The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Wells Police Department are investigating a missing person case involving a 5- week- old child. Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was last seen at around 8 a.m. in Wells, about 15 miles northwest of Lufkin. He is described as a black male, 22 inches, 9 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a diaper. The driver of a truck of the last known person believed to be with the child is being questioned. The child has not been located.