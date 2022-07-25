Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Young Title Company Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Authorities Throughout The Area Searching For 15-Year-Old Franklin County Runaway

Hailey
From Franklin County Sheriff’s Facebook Page
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Sheri Elizabeth Hailey (Runaway Juvenile), 5’2″, 180lbs, blonde shoulder-length hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing black shorts, brown t-shirt, carrying a blue/black backpack.
We are working in cooperation with the Longview TX Police Department, and Atoka County OK Sheriff’s Office, both being areas which she may be enroute to. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office @ 903-537-4539.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     