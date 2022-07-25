Authorities Throughout The Area Searching For 15-Year-Old Franklin County Runaway

From Franklin County Sheriff’s Facebook Page

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Sheri Elizabeth Hailey (Runaway Juvenile), 5’2″, 180lbs, blonde shoulder-length hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing black shorts, brown t-shirt, carrying a blue/black backpack.

We are working in cooperation with the Longview TX Police Department, and Atoka County OK Sheriff’s Office, both being areas which she may be enroute to. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office @ 903-537-4539.