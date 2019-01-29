Authorities Searching For Man Who Fled From Fatal Morris County Crash

https://www.facebook.com/Hughes-Springs-Police-Department-1546652198712321/

From Hughes Springs Police Facebook Page

This is Jose Salomon (above). He is a 50-year-old Hispanic male, who ran after being involved in the fatal crash that happened on Hwy 11 and 49, at the Daingerfield State Park on Friday, Jan 25. This crash resulted in a father, Bobby Morris, and his five-year-old daughter, Acelynn, being killed. He is wanted on felony charges by DPS for fleeing the scene of a crash, failing to give information and fail to render aid, which resulted in death. If you have information on him, please contact your local authorities.