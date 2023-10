The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for Beth Erin Rich of West Tawakoni. They say she is a white female, age 40, 5’6”, and 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen on Sunday, October 8, on North Shore Road near Walnut Cove at about 7:00 pm. Anyone with information about Beth Erin Rich’s whereabouts should contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.