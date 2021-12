Leila Outlaw-Williams

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Hope Haven near Lindale. Seventeen -year-old Leila Outlaw-Williams walked away from that facility last Thursday. She is described as white, with brown hair, green eyes, 5’5”, 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans. It is unknown where Lelia went. Her photo is on our website.