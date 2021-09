The OSBI, Choctaw Tribal authorities and other law enforcement from throughout the area are still searching for the man who allegedly stole an ambulance that had been dispatched to a man suffering a chest pains. The patient, Delbert Hedrick of Soper died after he was driven to the hospital in Paris by his wife. Twenty-seven-year-old Reid Smith Lester Jordan faces 2nd degree murder, malicious injury to property and burglary charges