Autistic Boy Drowns In Lake Palestine

Henderson County Deputies responded to the Lake Palestine area over the weekend to investigate reports of a drowning. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed a five-year-old boy with autism drowned after he walked away from a recreational area of the lake and fell into the water.
