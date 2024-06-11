Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Autistic Boy Drowns In Lake Palestine

Henderson County Deputies responded to the Lake Palestine area over the weekend to investigate reports of a drowning. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed a five-year-old boy with autism drowned after he walked away from a recreational area of the lake and fell into the water.

