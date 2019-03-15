cypress basin hospice
Auto-Big Rig Accident Kills One

2 hours ago

 

Wednesday afternoon at 2:52 PM, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-315, 10.9 miles southwest of Carthage in Panola County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, Carolyn Barnett Fults, 66, of Lufkin, was traveling west on SH-315 at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway. The driver lost control and struck a 2012 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by Robert James Sanders, 66, of Mount Belvieu. Judge Jana Enloe pronounced Fults deceased. Paramedics transported Sanders to UT-Health-Carthage where he was treated and released.

