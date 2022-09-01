Autumn At Cooper Lake State Parks

Cooper, TX— Wow! What a summer we have experienced! With multiple days over 100oF and very little rain. Who is ready for fall? September is the month that ushers in a magical time for Texas State Parks, especially Cooper Lake State Park. A cool front late in the month will set the stage for a roaring campfire at your lake view campsite – sit back, enjoy S’mores and relax under the stars.

Cooper Lake State Park can be your happy place this fall for camping, fishing, hiking, picnicking, boating, kayaking, and so much more. During September, the park will host 19 recreational and educational programs at South Sulphur and Doctors Creek Units.

This month’s highlighted programs are “Creatures of the Night” night hike, Stargazing, Kayaking 101 Adventure, and Archery 101. Hike through the woods after dark and see what the nocturnal environment reveals to you with the help of a Park Ranger guiding your adventure. Experience the darkest skies where you can see the Milky Way so close to Dallas!

Experience vista views across the lake as you hone your kayaking skills while exploring nearshore parts of Cooper Lake on your adventure.

Learn how to safely enjoy the sport of archery through a scheduled class during the month. Also, during the month, learn about various fungi, plants, and animals familiar to Northeast Texas through multiple programs and much more! All programs are free with a valid entrance permit.

Cooper Lake State Park is just one of 89 Texas State Parks open and ready to host your next outdoor adventure. So let’s get out there and experience a natural Texas!

For more information on this or other events and programs, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek

Saturday, September 3 — DC

Skins and Skulls – 10:00 am. Who is the fastest or the furriest? Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion – Get an inside look at some of the mammals and reptiles of the park.

Wildlife Detectives – 11:30 am. Meet at Pelican Point Parking lot. We’ll take a short walk around the pond at Cedar Creek North Loop. Explore how to determine the types of animals that may have been here from the signs they leave behind.

Sunday, September 4 — DC

Photography 101 – 1:00 pm Meet at Bluebonnet Day Use Area

Learn about composition, the rule of thirds, leading lines, the golden hour, and space. We’ll take a short walk on the lookout for photo chances.

Friday, September 9 – DC

Stargazing – 8:00 pm Meet at Pelican Point Swim Beach. We’ll have the telescopes out for viewing a planet or two. How many constellations can you see and name? Bring a lawn chair and bug spray.

Saturday, September 10 – DC

Nature Walk – 9:00 am. Meet at Cedar Creek North Loop Trail Head. Join us on a short leisurely hike on Cedar Creek North Loop, getting a first-hand look at flora and fauna of the park.

Sunday, September 11 — DC

Art in the Park – 10:00 am. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion – Calling all artists! All art supplies provided.

Saturday, September 17 – DC

Kayaking 101 – 9:00 am – 11:00 am. Meet at Lone Pine Boat Ramp Parking lot. Reserve your spot today! Contact Alicia O’Connor at alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov or call the office at

903–395-3100. Bring your refillable water bottle, towel, water shoes, and sunscreen. We’ll learn the basics of kayaking. Then we’ll launch the kayaks taking a paddle around the cove. Do you already know how to kayak? Join us for paddling around the cove.

Saturday, September 24 — DC

Roving with the Ranger – 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Stop Ranger Alicia while she roves around the park. Ask her about the interpretive items she’s carrying.

Sunday, September 25 — DC

Darting Damsels and Dashing Dragonflies – 10:00 am – Bluebonnet Day Use Area. Take a short walk and learn about the dragonflies of the park.

South Sulphur

Friday, September 2 – SS

Creatures of the Night: Evening Walk at 8:00 pm. Meet at Coyote Run Trial Head. Who works on the night shift at the park? Bring a

red-filtered flashlight, bring bug spray, and a water bottle.

Saturday, September 3 – SS

Skins and Skulls – 1:30 pm. Who is the fastest or the furriest? Meet at Heron Harbor Day Use Area – Get an inside look at some of the mammals and reptiles of the park.

Wildlife Detectives – 3:00 pm Meet at Coyote Run Trail Head. We’ll take a short walk on Coyote Run Trail. Explore how to determine the types of animals that may have been here from the signs they leave behind.

Sunday, September 4 — SS

Photography 101 – 10:00 am. Meet at Sunset Cove Day Use Area

Learn about composition, the rule of thirds, leading lines, the golden hour, and space. We’ll take a short walk on the lookout for photo chances.

Saturday, September 10 — SS

Beginning Bird Watching – 9:30 am. Meet at Heron Harbor Day Use Area, and Bring your binoculars, water, and sunscreen. We’ll walk, stop, and talk a bit about the birds we see around the day-use area.

Kid Fishing – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Meet at the Heron Harbor Fishing Wall. Bring your fishing gear, no pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience is needed!

Saturday, September 17 — SS

Trees, Nature’s High Rise – meet at Coyote Run Trail Head at 2:00 pm. Learn about the place nature lives.

Sunday, September 18 — SS

Master Naturalist – Topic to be determined. Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion at 10:00 am.

Saturday, September 24 – SS

Archery 101: 9:00 am – 11:00 am. Meet at Buggy Whip Restroom. Registration is required, and the program is limited to 15 participants. Reserve your spot by calling (903) 945-5256 or clicking on the following link to email Alicia O’Connor at Alicia.O’Connor@tpwd.texas.gov. No experience is needed for ages ten and up. Equipment provided.

Friday, September 30 – SS

Friday Night Frog Talks – Meet at Sunset Cove at 7:00 pm. Hop on over to discover the frog making that call. Bring bug spray and a sense of adventure.

Cost: Park programs are free to the public with a park entrance fee of $5 per person ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are always free!

*Events and programs are subject to cancellation due to weather. If canceled, we’ll make an update will on our Facebook page. Please get in touch with park staff for more information and the latest updates.