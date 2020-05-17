B.A.S.S.’s New Scheule

B.A.S.S. Announces Revised 2020 Tournament Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After the coronavirus national health emergency forced the postponement of spring competition, B.A.S.S. officials have announced a new schedule for the remainder of 2020 designed to ensure all Bassmaster Elite Series and Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens tournaments for completion.

“Any time we have to postpone a tournament, it is disappointing to our anglers, fans, hosts, sponsors, and staff,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. C.E.O. “After this break of nearly three months, our anglers are looking forward to fishing on these incredible waters, and we know fans are ready to see big bass weighed in again.”

“Our team has worked diligently alongside our local hosts to ensure that we are ready to get back to the competition and fun of tournament fishing safely and responsibly.”

B.A.S.S. has emphasized that it will heed each state’s mandates on crowd sizes and public spaces as well as federal monitor guidelines to ensure both competition and viewing activities can resume safely.

There are three Elite Series events and two Bassmaster Opens tournaments scheduled initially between March and May we initially postponed. An alternate date for the competition initially planned on the Sabine River in Orange, Texas, could not be identified, prompting an official to reschedule the event for Spring 2021. Instead, the Elite Series will compete on Cayuga Lake in Union Springs, N.Y., where last year Jamie Hartman won with a four-day total of 80 pounds, 13 ounces.

Competition resumes in June, when the Elite field heads to historic Lake Eufaula in Alabama June 10-13. B.A.S.S. hasn’t visited the fishery since 2006.

“We are so excited to welcome B.A.S.S. back to the ‘Big Bass Capital of the World,'” said Ann Sparks, Tourism and Main Street Executive Director for the City of Eufaula. “We are thankful (for) their dedication to rescheduling the tournament. Now we have to wait and see what they catch!”

Competition for Opens Series anglers resumes in June as well, when the Central Open launches on the Arkansas River in Muskogee, Okla., for their first event of the season June 18-20.

“When originally setting up the schedule, B.A.S.S. took into account the times of the year when each fishery would be at its best,” said B.A.S.S. Tournament Director Trip Weldon. “The revisions, while challenging, should present excellent catch opportunities for our field.”

Bassmaster Elite Series

June 10-13, Lake Eufaula, Eufaula, Ala.

July 14-17, Cayuga Lake, Union Springs, N.Y.

July 23-26, SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.

July 30-Aug. 2, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Aug. 20-23, Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.

Oct. 8-11, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.

Oct. 16-19, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.

Nov. 5-8, Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas

Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series

Eastern Division:

Aug. 6-8, Oneida Lake, Syracuse, N.Y.

Sept. 23-25, Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.

Oct. 29-31, Cherokee Lake, Jefferson County, Tenn.

Central Division:

June 18-20, Arkansas River, Muskogee, Okla.

Sept. 10-12, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas

Oct. 22-24, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.

Nov. 19-21, Lewisville Lake, Lewisville, Texas

