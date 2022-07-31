Back To School Activity at Sam Bell Maxey House

Livingston’s Back-to-School Sleepover

Paris, Texas –– Livingston the Lion, a stuffed animal from the late 1800s, is hosting a back-to-school sleepover for your stuffed animal, doll, or action figure on the night of Friday, August 12th at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site. Staff will be supervising your stuffed animals and taking pictures of all the fun they will be having!

Space is limited! The event is free and pre-registration is required. The event begins at 5:30 to 6:00 pm Friday with drop-off, story time, snack, and goodbyes. On Saturday at 1:00 to 3:00 pm, we invite everyone to spend some time at the Maxey House for toy pickup and games. Give us a call at 903-785-5716 for more information and to register for the event!

WHO: Kids of all ages

WHAT: Livingston’s Back-to-School Sleepover

WHEN: Begins Friday August, 12th at 5:30 PM | Ends Saturday August 13th at 3:00 PM

WHERE: Sam Bell Maxey House, 812 South Church St, Paris, TX 75460

BACKGROUND: Sam Bell Maxey was a Mexican War veteran, former Confederate general, and future U.S. Senator when his family moved into their fashionable, newly built home on the south side of Paris in 1868. In this home, the Maxey family navigated the political and social landscape from Reconstruction Era Texas through the start of the First World War. The home’s newly restored interiors showcase original family furnishings, clothing, and letters. These give insight into the lives of the three generations of the family that bore witness to Reconstruction’s challenging legacy.

Learn more at www.visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com