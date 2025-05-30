Back-to-School Bash Planners Seek Donations for School Supply Purchases

PARIS, TEXAS – As the school year has come to a close, planning is underway for the 3rd Annual City of Paris Back-to-School Bash. The event includes school supply distribution to students, haircuts and braids, dental exams, clothing distribution, food and fun.

Donations are needed from local businesses, organizations and individuals to purchase school supplies. Estimates indicate that providing basic school supplies, excluding clothing and other necessities, costs more than $150 per student. A donation form is available at www.ParisTexas.gov/ BackToSchool.

“With donations from local businesses and community partners, we can use bulk purchasing power to provide more needed supplies to equip our students and teachers,” Mayor Mihir Pankaj said. “We hope asking for money rather than specific school supplies makes it easier for everyone to invest in the future leaders of our city and county.”

The Back-to-School Bash will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, inside the Love Civic Center. Students must be present to receive supplies. Community kids’ and youth groups, such as the Boys and Girls Club and scouting organizations, will have booths in the waiting area. The Credit Union of Texas will provide hot dogs for attendees. The City of Paris invites all students from Lamar County to the Back-to-School Bash.