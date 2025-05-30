ETB Hiring Header
Sandlin Header 2024
Mid America Pet Food Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
McKay Law Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header

Back-to-School Bash Planners Seek Donations for School Supply Purchases

PARIS, TEXAS – As the school year has come to a close, planning is underway for the 3rd Annual City of Paris Back-to-School Bash. The event includes school supply distribution to students, haircuts and braids, dental exams, clothing distribution, food and fun.

Donations are needed from local businesses, organizations and individuals to purchase school supplies. Estimates indicate that providing basic school supplies, excluding clothing and other necessities, costs more than $150 per student. A donation form is available at www.ParisTexas.gov/BackToSchool.

“With donations from local businesses and community partners, we can use bulk purchasing power to provide more needed supplies to equip our students and teachers,” Mayor Mihir Pankaj said. “We hope asking for money rather than specific school supplies makes it easier for everyone to invest in the future leaders of our city and county.”

The Back-to-School Bash will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, inside the Love Civic Center. Students must be present to receive supplies. Community kids’ and youth groups, such as the Boys and Girls Club and scouting organizations, will have booths in the waiting area. The Credit Union of Texas will provide hot dogs for attendees. The City of Paris invites all students from Lamar County to the Back-to-School Bash.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved