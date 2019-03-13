Bailey Fifth Graders Present PTO Program

The Best Me I Can Be

The fifth grade students at Bailey Intermediate presented a program, “The Best Me I Can Be”, highlighting what they have learned in music and PE classes for parents, grandparents and guests. Music teacher Michelle Anderson and PE teacher Shayla Armstrong worked together choreographing music using drums, recorders and buckets with dance and fitness routines. The two put together a routine to the song “Roar” using a giant colorful parachute. The fourth graders will their PTO music program at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.