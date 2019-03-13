Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Morrell banner

Bailey GT Students Put Collectibles to the Test

4 hours ago

 

Bailey Intermediate students Tony Ford, Dude Perry, and Ricardo Mejia had fun going through the Fad or Fortune GT Gallery. The Lava Lamp presentation included small tubes resembling the popular decorative lamps of the late 1970s.

Do you remember Cabbage Patch Dolls, Mood Rings, Pet Rocks and Beanie Babies?  What about first-edition comic books, the two-dollar bill, Babe Ruth baseball cards and gold?  How much would you pay for such items?  Would you find them free at garage sales? Are they gaining value?  How would you categorize them: Fad or Fortune?

Bailey Intermediate fourth grader Sarah Chrisman, top, tells Jaden Smith her findings of the popular 1960s English rock band, The Beatles.

          The Gifted and Talented students at Bailey Intermediate researched collectibles and presented their findings in a G.T. Gallery on Thursday.  Their presentations focused on how the collectibles retained, lost, or gained value, which helped them determine if they were fad or fortune.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     