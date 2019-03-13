Bailey GT Students Put Collectibles to the Test

Do you remember Cabbage Patch Dolls, Mood Rings, Pet Rocks and Beanie Babies? What about first-edition comic books, the two-dollar bill, Babe Ruth baseball cards and gold? How much would you pay for such items? Would you find them free at garage sales? Are they gaining value? How would you categorize them: Fad or Fortune?

The Gifted and Talented students at Bailey Intermediate researched collectibles and presented their findings in a G.T. Gallery on Thursday. Their presentations focused on how the collectibles retained, lost, or gained value, which helped them determine if they were fad or fortune.