A Waco based whiskey distillery is providing sanitizer to North Texas first responders as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. The Balcones Distillery delivered 400 gallons of sanitizer to the Dallas Police Association, Plano Police Department, and the Dallas Fire Fighters Association on Tuesday. Balcones intends to make more deliveries across North Texas in weeks to come and invites local first responders to drive to Waco to pick up sanitizer.