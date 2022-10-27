Ballot Problems Fixed In Hopkins County

There was a problem with some of the ballots in the first hour of early voting in Hopkins County. Voters in Precinct 1 reported that there some ballots that didn’t include the Sulphur Springs ISD $85.1 million bond issue. County Clerk Tracy Smith said 19 ballots were affected. Nine people reported it immediately and one came in later. Nine people still have not been contacted by Smith promised she would try to get in touch with them, although she said the Secretary of State’s Office said it was not necessary. The malfunction was the result of a programming error and the problems has reportedly been fixed.