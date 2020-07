A North Texas bar owner may be shut down for 30 days after hosting a 4th of July protest inside his bar. The owner of a Fort Worth bar planned the protest in reaction to what he called an unjust shutdown. All social guidelines were practiced during the protest. The owner says the event was lawful because there was no cover charge and no alcohol was served. He says bars shouldn’t be forced to closed when restaurants and amusement parks can stay open, and will fight the suspension.