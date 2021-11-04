Barn Explosion Kills Three

Police are investigating an explosion and fire at a Bowie County barn that killed three people Tuesday evening around 7:20. It occurred on CR 424, where firefighters found the three victims while putting out the flame. They were Steven Granbery, 60, Cynthia Granbery, 55, and William Barnes, 65. Judge Mary Hankins ordered an autopsy on the three. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the Sheriff’s Offices says there was no evidence of foul play. Simms, DeKalb, Maud, and New Boston Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the scene to assist.