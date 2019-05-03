Baseball and Softball Results Plus Rangers and Stars Back At It Tonight in Today’s Sports Update

Last night on the baseball diamond, the North Lamar Panthers defeated Spring Hill 3-1 in 9 innings thanks to a walk off two run homer by Alec Asay.

Trent Nickerson pitched 8 and 2/3 innings while only allowing one run on two hits while striking out 8. Game two is tomorrow at 1pm in Kennedale.

The Prairiland Patriots season came to an end last night after an 11-0 loss to Atlanta in game two of their series.

The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers lost Game 2 against Harmony at Grand Saline, 7-0. That will end their season.

Rivercrest beat Kerens last night, in a slugfest, 21-16, to sweep their series. They will now play the winner of the Harleton/Martins Mills series.

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs’ Game 2 is slated for tonight at 6pm, and game 3 would be Saturday at 4pm at Whitehouse. All games can be heard on STAR Country 96.9

The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers game 1 against Joshua has been moved up to 2pm this afternoon. Game 2 is Saturday at 3pm, with the, if necessary, game 3 to follow. All games will be at Royse City. Those game will be on KLAKE 97.7.

And as heard on Mix 107-7 the North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Canton 11-0 in five innings. Karsyn Iltis and Ashlyn Reavis both finished with four RBI’s for North Lamar. North Lamar will play the winner of Bullard and Athens next week.

The Dallas Stars continue their series tonight with the Blues. The series is tied 2-2. Puck drops at 8:30.

And the Rangers start a weekend series tonight with the Toronto Blue Jays on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

Linebacker Derrick Johnson will be the next player to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Johnson said by text message he would sign the contract next week. Running back Jamaal Charles signed a one-day contract with the team on Wednesday so he could retire as a Chief.

Danny Ainge, the Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations, suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, the team announced. According to a release from the team, Ainge received immediate medical attention, is expected to make a full recovery and will return to Boston shortly.

This year’s Kentucky Derby suddenly became wide open after morning-line favorite Omaha Beach was scratched on Wednesday with a breathing issue. With Omaha Beach out, one of Bob Baffert’s three horses — Game Winner, Improbable or Roadster — will be the likely favorite on Saturday, with 2-year-old champion Game Winner the logical choice.