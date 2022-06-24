Baseball Lands In Paris

Paris will be the hot spot for baseball this weekend as they play host to five tournaments at Woodall Field inside the Charles E. Taylor Sportsplex. There will be 42 teams participating, with a total of 78 possible games covering three days beginning Saturday and ending on Monday afternoon. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. However, day passes are available.

“This is some of the best baseball games and entertaining to watch. In addition, what a great economic impact it is for the City of Paris and Lamar County,” said Dixie Assistant State Director John Toppings. “What an awesome job for the Paris Optimist Club to bring this outstanding form of family entertainment to the City of Paris and all of the residents of Lamar County.”

The 8U Classic features a seven-team bracket with Broken Bow, Texarkana North, Howe, Splendora, Jacksonville, Twin City, and Huffman.

The 7U Classic has 11 teams, including Corsicana, Pottsboro, Hudson, Paris National, Spring Hill, Sulphur Springs, Palestine, Splendora, Livingston, Bullard, and Paris American.

The 6U Division I T-Ball will have nine teams playing in it. It will have Lindale, Gilmer, Longview American, Athens Maroon, Mt. Pleasant Black, Sulphur Springs, Corsicana Blue, and Paris National.

Eight teams in Division II of 6U T-Ball consist of Diana, Pottsboro, Valiant, Daingerfield, Hooks, Gladewater, Franklin County, and S&S.

Seven teams make up the 6U T-Ball Classic beginning with Paris American, Longview National, Cleveland, Bonham, Jacksonville, Livingston, and Broken Bow.