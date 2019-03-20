Baseball, Softball And Cowboys Sign Receiver In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Last night in softball, the North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Paris High 22–0 in 5 innings. Ashlyn Reavis finished 3-for-4 at the plate with 5 RBI’s. She also had an inside the park home run. Karsyn Iltis also had a three-run homer in the game. Jaycie Hall got the win in the circle. She struck out 10 and only allowed one hit.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated Cooper 7–2 last night at home.

On the baseball diamond, the North Lamar Panthers fell to Pleasant Grove 10–0 on the road. North Lamar will host Paris on Friday night. Both teams come into the game with a 1–2 district record.

In soccer last night, Paris High swept North Lamar. The girls won 2–1 in overtime. While the boys defeated the Panthers 4–0.

The Dallas Cowboys have a new wide receiver as they signed ex-Packer Randall Cobb to a one year deal.

The Dallas Stars got a huge two points last night as they beat the Florida Panthers 4–2. Alexander Radulov had a pair of goals in the game. The Stars are five points up on Minnesota with 9 games to play.

And the Los Angeles Angels have signed Mike Trout to the richest contract in sports history. Trout will be paid $430-million over the next 12 years.

In last night’s NCAA first two games of the first four, Fairleigh Dickinson beat Prairie View A&M 82-76 and will face Gonzaga Thursday. Belmont defeated Temple 81-70 and will take on Maryland tomorrow. Tonight at 5:40 pm, North Carolina Central will take on North Dakota State. And, at 8:10 pm will be Arizona against St Johns. Again, both games will be on TRU TV.

After a decade with the Green Bay Packers, linebacker Clay Matthews has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Matthews, who grew up in Southern California and walked on at USC, signaled his return to Los Angeles on his Twitter account.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams to be Jared Goff’s backup. Bortles is expected to bring experience and stability to the backup role behind Goff. The Rams also have quarterback Brandon Allen on the roster.

Prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 24 other men in which charges would be dropped for soliciting prostitution, the Palm Beach state attorney confirmed Tuesday. But there is a catch: Kraft and the other men would have to review the evidence and admit they would have been proved guilty at trial. Attorneys for Kraft, when asked about the report declined to comment.

Miami quarterback Tate Martell is eligible to play immediately after the NCAA approved his waiver request, the school announced Tuesday. Martell, who transferred to Miami from Ohio State in January, participated as Miami opened spring practice earlier Tuesday. The news is huge for Miami and Martell, who now joins the mix to compete for the Hurricanes’ starting job.

And, the big money just keeps on coming in baseball as All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman has agreed to a six-year, $100-million contract extension with the Houston Astros.