Baseball, Softball and Stars Even Series in Today’s Sports Update

Last night in Bi-District baseball the Prairiland Patriots fell to Atlanta 5-1. Prairiland was only down 2-1 heading to the sixth but the Rabbits put up 3 more runs in the inning. Game two is set for tonight in Pattonville at 7:30.

Also tonight is a one game playoff between Canton and North Lamar. The game has been moved to 5pm in Commerce and will be broadcast on Mix 107-7.

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs took on Redwater in the Area round, game 1 last night and came away with a 6-0 shutout. Marisol Kennedy had 6 strikeouts on the night. Game 2 is slated for Friday at 6pm, and game 3 would be Saturday at 4pm at Whitehouse. All games can be heard on STAR Country 96.9

Rivercrest beat Kerens last night in game 1 of their 3 game series. The final was 11-4. Game 2 is set for tonight at 6. And, Friday at 6:00 would be the , if necessary, Game 3, at 6pm. All games are at Longview.

Tonight, the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers will try and bounce back in Game 2 against Harmony at Grand Saline. First pitch at 7pm, and the, if necessary, game 3 would be Saturday at NTCC, TBD. Those games can be heard on STAR 95.9.

The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers will face Joshua in the Area round. Game 1 is Friday at 5pm, game 2 is Saturday at 3pm, with the, if necessary, game 3 to follow. All games will be at Royse City. Those game will be on KLAKE 97.7.

In baseball tonight the North Lamar Panthers start their series with Spring Hill. That game is in Sunnyvale and will start at 7pm.

Chisum will start their Bi-District series with Hooks tonight at Chisum. First pitch is 7pm.

The Dallas Stars evened their series with St. Louis last night after a 4-2 win. Four different players scored a goal for Dallas. Game five is Friday night in St. Louis.

After 10 days away from home, the RoughRiders returned to Dr Pepper Ballpark in victorious fashion Wednesday afternoon, defeating Arkansas 4-1.

The Riders plated three runs in the third on a pair of two-out RBI doubles from Christian Lopes and Charles Leblanc, in addition to an RBI single from Preston Beck.

And the Texas Rangers lost to Pittsburgh 7-5. Shelby Miller took the loss for Texas. The Rangers have another off day before starting a series with Toronto tomorrow night.

Rookie Bryan Reynolds kept up his impressive start, hitting a three-run double as the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a two-game sweep in Texas by topping the Rangers 7-5 on Wednesday. Texas will host Toronto tonight at 7:05.

The No. 7 will likely be worn by a Washington Redskins player this season for the first time since 1985. Former quarterback Joe Theismann, the last player to wear the number for the team, said that he spoke with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, picked by the Redskins in the first round last week, and gave him his permission to wear the number this season.

The Oakland Raiders are expected to re-sign veteran running back Doug Martin, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez on Wednesday. Martin’s return comes after Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell tore his Achilles tendon during a workout with the team Tuesday and was ruled out for the season, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday morning.

Booger McFarland will move from his field-analyst position to join play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore in the booth for the 50th season of Monday Night Football, ESPN announced Wednesday. The two will be joined by sideline reporter Lisa Salters, who returns for her eighth MNF season, and new officiating analyst John Parry.