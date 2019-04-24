Baseball, Softball Playoffs And Stars-Blues Game One Set In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

The Girls softball playoffs start tomorrow night. The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers will take on Marshall in a best of three series at Pine Tree starting at 6:30 pm. Game 2 will be Friday at 6:30 pm and the if necessary Game 3 would be Saturday at 2:00 pm. Those games will be on KLAKE 97.7. Hughes Springs has a time change. Game 1 starts Thursday night at 7:00 pm against Troup. Game 2 is Friday at 7:00 pm with Game 3 following, if necessary. All games will be played at ETBU, in Marshall, and will be broadcast on STAR 96.9. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers will take on Queen City at 6:30 pm at Queen City. Game 2 will be Friday at 6:00 pm at Mt Vernon, with Game 3 following. Those games will be on STAR 95.9 and all will be on the Internet.

Last night at Pos Long field, the North Lamar Panthers staged a 6th inning rally to defeat Paris High 12-6. North Lamar trailed 6-5 going into the sixth but put up 7 runs to help claim the victory. Those two teams will play again on Friday at Paris High. The winner will earn the final playoff spot in the district.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots are scheduled to play a one-game series with Hooks Tonight if weather permits. The game will be in High Springs at 5:30 pm.

Northeast Texas Community College defeated Trinity Valley Cardinals 11-1 in game one of the day and then the Eagles defeated TVCC 4-1 in game two to earn the sweep over the Cardinals.

Pedro Payano didn’t allow a hit in five innings Tuesday and the Frisco RoughRiders shut out Arkansas for the second consecutive night in a 1-0 win. Payano roared out of the gates, recording each of his first eight outs on strikeouts. He finished with nine overall in five innings of work to earn the win. Frisco plated the game’s only run in the top of the first on an RBI single from Andretty Cordero.

The NHL has announced the series between the Stars and Blues will begin Thursday night in St. Louis at 8:30.

And the Rangers fell to Oakland 11-5. Lance Lynn took the loss for Texas. Those two teams play this afternoon on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 2 with first pitch at 2:30.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to complete an extension for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before the NFL draft begins Thursday night. The 37-year-old Roethlisberger, who was drafted by the Steelers in 2004, is heading into the final season of four-year, $87.6 million deal that he signed in 2015. Pittsburgh, however, wants to retain him beyond that.

The Kansas City Chiefs added a significant piece to their defensive rebuild on Tuesday by trading a pair of draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for defensive end Frank Clark. Clark, who had yet to sign the $17.128 million franchise tag given to him by the Seahawks, has agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million deal that includes $63.5 million guaranteed.

San Francisco 49ers franchise kicker Robbie Gould says he has pulled the contract proposals he sent to the team and told the Niners that he will not negotiate or sign a long-term deal with them and wants to be traded. Gould said Tuesday, that if he reports anything at all, it will not be before the 49ers’ Sept. 8 regular-season opener, making him a summer holdout.

The Carolina Panthers signed running back Jonathan Stewart, their leading career rusher, to a one-day contract Tuesday so he could retire as a member of the team that selected him in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft. Stewart was released after the 2017 season when the Panthers opted to build the offense around Christian McCaffrey, the eighth pick of the 2017 draft.

And, don’t forget, the NFL Draft is tomorrow night in Nashville starting at 6:30 pm CT. The Dallas Cowboys traded their 27th pick to the Raiders. They don’t pick until #58 in the second round.