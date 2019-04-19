Baseball, Softball, Riders and Rangers in Today’s Sports Update

On the softball field today the Chisum Lady Mustangs and Prairiland Lady Patriots will finish their season at 1pm at Chisum HS.

Chisum needs a win to keep playoff hopes alive while Prairiland is looking to go into the playoffs on a 2 game winning streak.

In baseball the North Lamar Panthers will play Pleasant Grove at 12pm today. That game has been moved to Chisum HS due to field conditions at NL.

Tonight at 7pm the Chisum Mustangs will host Winnsboro at.

The North Lamar Pantherettes have announced the schedule for their Bi-District softball series against Kilgore.

Game 1 will be Thursday at 6pm

Game 2 will be Friday at 6pm

Game 3 if necessary will be Saturday at 11am. All three games will be played at Quitman HS.

The Mt Pleasant Girls Softball game with Royse City from last night was moved to tonight. If the Lady Tigers win, they will take the district title. Meanwhile, the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs won their district, as did the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers.

Emerson Martinez tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts and the Frisco RoughRiders pitchers combined to fan 15 Midland hitters Thursday night, but the RoughRiders lost 7-6 in the series opener.

Trailing 2-0, the Riders plated five unanswered runs between the fifth and sixth innings, before Midland regained the lead for good in the seventh.

The Dallas Stars have one more day off before continuing their series with the Nashville Predators Saturday afternoon. That series is tied 2 games a piece.

And the Texas Rangers are home tonight against the Houston Astros. Drew Smyly gets the start for Texas while Houston will send. Justin Verlander to the mound. That game can be heard on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

The Texas Rangers have optioned left-hander Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville after his second stint in the majors this season. Bird has a 6.75 ERA with a save in five relief appearances for the Rangers in his first big league action. Texas will make a corresponding move before tonight’s series opener against Houston to fill Bird’s spot on the 25-man roster.

Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis has signed a two-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2021 season. The A’s did not disclose financial terms, but sources say the deal is for $33.5 million. Davis, 31, is batting .260 with a major league-leading 10 home runs this season. He also has 20 RBIs.

Tom Coughlin is not happy that cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith are skipping the first part of the Jaguars’ voluntary offseason conditioning program. The Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations called out the two players during his four-minute speech at the team’s annual state-of-the-franchise presentation Thursday. He didn’t mention either by name, but they are the only two players on the roster who are not at the workouts.

Big 12 player of the year Jarrett Culver has declared for the NBA draft after helping lead his hometown Texas Tech Red Raiders to the two deepest NCAA tournament runs in school history. Culver made the announcement Thursday, 10 days after the Red Raiders finished their season with an overtime loss to Virginia in the national championship game.

Just a reminder…..the NFL Draft is next Thursday at 6pm from Nashville.