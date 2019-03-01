Basketball Playoffs Continue In Today’s Sports Update

The Chapel Hill Lady Devils advanced to the Texas State Championship final with a thrilling 53-49 overtime win over the Wall Lady Hawks. Officials and the UIL had to go to video to decide if Wall released and made their final three-pointer from near mid-court as the final buzzer sounded in regulation. The call from the floor held. The Lady Devils will now take on the Woodville Lady Eagles Saturday morning at 10:00 am. Woodville defeated Poth 68-48 to advance. You can hear the game from the Alamodome on STAR 96.9.

Tonight on 101.9 K-BUS, the 21st ranked Paris Wildcats will play top-ranked Wilmer Hutchins in the regional tournament at 6:00 pm. This is the fourth trip to commerce in the last five years for Paris.

In the Krum baseball tournament, the Paris Wildcats defeated Krum, 3–2 in a game stopped in the 4th inning by time rule. The Cats are scheduled to play Sunnyvale Today At 10:30 am,

The Chisum Mustangs went 2–0 yesterday As they dropped the first game to Edgewood 9–4 but beat Grand Saline 7–6.

The NL baseball team tied Mt Pleasant 6–6 and lost to Sulphur Springs 12–6 in the Van tournament.

The North Lamar Pantherettes softball team went 1–1 in the McKinney softball tournament yesterday. They Beat Plano East 12–0 and lost 6–2 to Abilene.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team had every player score and rolled to an 88–70 victory over the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. The Commerce men’s basketball nearly eliminated a 20-point second half deficit – trailing the University of Texas of the Permian Basin by only four points in the final minute – before ultimately falling 102–92.

He appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 16. He became the first overall pick in the draft at 17. He reached the majors and made the All-Star team at 19. He won an MVP award at 22. He became one of the most coveted free agents in history at age 26. Now after a wait that lasted into spring training, Bryce Harper is headed to Philadelphia. Harper’s 13-year, $330-million contract with the Phillies will keep him in the National League East, where he spent the past seven seasons mashing 184 home runs for the Nationals.

A Texas jury has found former Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman not guilty of raping another student in 2016. The McLennan County jury deliberated about two hours in Waco on Thursday before acquitting the 26-year-old Oakman of sexual assault. The woman who says she was raped testified earlier that she’d been drinking and was intoxicated when Oakman assaulted her. She said she told Oakman that she wanted to leave his duplex that night but he wouldn’t allow it.

Jason Witten is returning to the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Thursday. Witten is leaving ESPN’s Monday Night Football and returning to the playing field less than a year after announcing his retirement. The tight end is getting a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. “The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement.

Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas has been arrested on allegations including vehicular assault stemming from a crash earlier this month. Police say Thomas was taken into custody Wednesday after turning himself in. He also was being held on allegations of reckless driving and not having proof of insurance. Thomas was involved in a crash on Feb. 16, a few days after he was released by the Texans.

Cam Newton’s rehab from his second shoulder surgery in three offseasons has gone so well that the Carolina Panthers currently don’t plan to pursue a veteran quarterback in free agency. Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that all reports on the 2015 league MVP have been “positive” and that he’s happy with the depth the team has at quarterback in Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.