Basketball Playoffs Plus NBA All Star Results in Today’s Sports Update

On Tuesday night the North Lamar Panthers will open the playoffs on Mix 107-7. North Lamar will play Kilgore in Emory.

On 101.9 KBUS the Paris Wildcats will play Gilmer. That game will be played in Sulphur Springs. Both games start at 7pm.

The New Boston Lady Lions beat Daingerfield 60-52 Friday night to advance to the Regional quarterfinals. They will now take on the undefeated Chapel Hill Lady Devils tonight at 6:30pm at Mt Pleasant High School. You can hear the game on STAR 969.

In boys action the Mt Pleasant Tigers will take on Nacogdoches Tuesday night at 7pm at ETBU. The Mt Vernon Tigers will face Dekalb at 7:45pm at Paris High School on Tuesday night. That game can be heard on KLAKE 977.

Head coach Richie Bruister picked up his 500th win as a collegiate head coach as the No. 9 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team completed a sweep of MSU Texas with a pair of run-rule shutouts on Saturday afternoon. This after a 4-0 shutout on Friday night.

The Lions won 12-0 in the opener on Saturday, then picked up a 9-0 win in the nightcap. A&M-Commerce moves to 12-1 overall and 3-0 in LSC action with the wins.

Major League Baseball will utilize a 20-second pitch clock for the first time during spring training games, commissioner Rob Manfred announced at a press conference on Sunday.

In the NBA All Star game last night team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 178-164. LeBron and company trailed by 20 points in the fourth before rallying for the win.

Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki played four minutes in the game and scored 9 points after knocking down three straight three pointers. Kevin Durant was named the MVP.

Denny Hamlin won his second Daytona 500 with crashed lased final laps and restarts in the Great American Classic. Kyle Busch was 2nd, followed by Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Michael McDowell

PJ Washington scored 23 points, Keldon Johnson added 19 and Kentucky upset Tennessee 86-69 on Saturday night to end the Volunteers’ school-record, 19-game winning streak. The Wildcats used a 25-7 surge over a little more than seven minutes for a 62-38 lead, providing a cushion that withstood the Volunteers’ 13-0 spurt soon after that cut the advantage in half. Kentucky maintained a double-digit lead to win the highly anticipated matchup of top-five schools.

The attorney for Colin Kaepernick said in an interview on Saturday night that the quarterback still “absolutely wants to play” in the NFL, and projected the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots as two of the best landing spots for him. Mark Geragos spoke a day after Kaepernick and Eric Reid reached a settlement with the NFL concerning their collusion grievances against the league.

With MLB pitchers and catchers reporting last week, most teams will have the rest of their teams reporting today for Spring training. The Texas Rangers first preseason game is February 23rd against Kansas City.

