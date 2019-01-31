Basketball Plus Youth Baseball SIgnups in Today’s Sports Update

The Prairiland Patriots will play at Cooper tonight. This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was moved to tonight because of a scheduling conflict.

Speaking of Prairiland, this week’s Quality Care ER game of the week features them against Commerce on Mix 107-7 Friday night at approximately 7:30pm.

Friday Night Basketball

Mt Pleasant at Sulphur Springs (boys and girls)

Chapel Hill at Chisum (boys and girls)

Ore City at Daingerfield (boys and girls)

Jefferson at Hughes Springs (boys and girls)

Registration for Paris Optimist Baseball will be held this Saturday, February 2nd & next Saturday February 9th from 10am until 2pm at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Leagues are available for players who will be at least 3 years old through no older than 14 years old on April 30, 2019.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked No. 9 in the country in the first National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll of the 2019 season. It is the 14th consecutive poll in which the Lions have been nationally ranked. The Lions are the highest ranked team that did not participate in last season’s NCAA Division II National tournament.

The Dallas Mavericks took care of the Knicks on the road last night 114-90. Dennis Smith Jr. finished with a triple double with 13 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Dallas is in Detroit tonight to take on the Pistons.

And the Stars returned from their 11-day break with a 1-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Jamie Benn scored the lone goal for Dallas while Ben Bishop stopped all 29 shots he faced. Dallas will be home Friday to play Minnesota.

The Washington Redskins added another former defensive coordinator — and a lot of flair — to their staff by hiring Rob Ryan Wednesday. Ryan will serve as their inside linebackers coach. Ryan has not coached in the NFL since 2016, when he served as Buffalo’s assistant head coach/defense.

In the wake of the officiating controversy at the end of the NFC Championship Game, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league would discuss changes that could help avoid such occurrences in the future. However, he cautioned that such changes might not be as dramatic as some people might expect after the no-call in the Rams-Saints game. “We will look again at instant replay. Currently, it does not cover judgment calls; this was a judgment call. The other complication is that it was a no-call.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers disgruntled wide receiver DeSean Jackson has revealed that he would like to become a member of the Los Angeles Rams even though he’s under contract with the Bucs for another season. Appearing with former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Michael Vick on a radio show responding to a suggestion that he join the San Francisco 49ers, said, “I don’t know about Frisco, man. State tax is crazy, man.

The University of Oklahoma regents made Lincoln Riley one of the top 10 highest-paid coaches in college football on Wednesday, bumping his 2019 salary to $6 million. Riley previously made $4.8 million last year. On top of the $6 million, Riley will receive an annual $700,000 stay bonus for each year he remains with the Sooners, in addition to $150,000 in annual bumps, through the 2023 season. The school also will play Riley an extra $1 million if he stays at Oklahoma past April 1, 2021. Riley also can net up to $750,000 annually in performance bonuses.

A reminder that former Washington Redskin Super Bowl winner Fred Stokes

will be on the Collins in the Morning Show Friday Morning in the 8 o’clock

hour on KLAKE 977 to talk about this year’s big game. Fred played for

Washington when they won Super Bowl 26. Stokes also played for the Rams

and the Saints, so he has an interesting perspective about what happened

this season.