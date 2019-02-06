Basketball Results In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

The North Lamar Pantherettes secured the final playoff spot last night after a 74–38 victory over Pittsburg. North Lamar will play Bullard in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Time and location to be determined.

The North Lamar boys easily took care of Pittsburg to move into sole possession of 2nd place in the district.

The Paris high Wildcats Locked up the district title with a 73–64 win over Pleasant Grove. It’s the 8th district title in Billy Mack’s 12 years at Paris High.

The girls lost to PG 61–27. The Lady Cats finish third in the district and will play Gilmer at 6:00 pm Monday in Mt Vernon.

The Chisum Lady Mustangs finished their season with a 52–46 win over Prairiland. Chisum finishes fourth in district and will play New Boston Monday at Rivercrest.

The Prairiland Patriot boys beat Chisum 54–31 last night as heard on the Quality Care ER game of the week on Mix 107–7. Here’s Coach Weddle After the game.

Boys

Mt Pleasant 55 Royse City 51

Jefferson 65 Daingerfield 35

Mt Vernon 47 Cooper 34

Girls

Royce City at Mt Pleasant

Daingerfield 66 Jefferson 36

Former Gilmer high school quarterback G.J. Kinne has been named an assistant offensive coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kinne spent the last two years at the University of Arkansas as a coach for Chad Morris.

Former Texas Longhorns and NFL quarterback, Vince Young, was arrested in Fort Bend County, Texas, early Monday on a charge of suspicion of driving while under the influence. Young paid a $500 bond and was released. It was Young’s second arrest in three years on a DUI charge. He pleaded no contest and was fined $300 after a January 2016 arrest. He was also ordered to complete 60 hours of community service.

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown was involved in a January domestic dispute, the Hollywood Police Department in South Florida confirmed on Tuesday. Hollywood Police, which investigated the dispute, will not have further comment until it has more details. The Steelers issued a statement saying they are aware of the alleged incident and are “still in the process of gathering more information.” “The allegations are baseless and false,” Brown’s lawyer said in a statement.

The Eagles have notified quarterback Nick Foles that they will be exercising his $20 million option for 2019. Over the next 10 days, Foles has the ability to void the option by paying the Eagles $2 million. The anticipation is he will opt out. The Eagles would then have the ability to place the franchise tag on Foles. They are expected to do so in an effort to then try to trade him, sources from other NFL teams who have been in touch with Philadelphia.

As Bryce Harper’s free agency trudges along, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was asked about what it might take to bring the left-handed hitter — who plays the same position as Judge — to the Bronx. The judge said any time a team can add a player of Harper’s caliber, it “is going to make them better.” Harper, 26, is a six-time All-Star and former National League MVP for the Washington Nationals.