“Battle Of The Badges” Blood Drive In Lamar County

The BATTLE OF THE BADGES Blood Drive invites everyone in the community to donate. Law Enforcement, Firefighters, and EMS sponsor the event Wednesday from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm at Love Civic Center on the Carter Blood Care Bus. Organizers say a local foundation contacted them and will donate $100 in the name of every donor to the United Way. They will put all donors’ names into a drawing and give away five $100 gift cards. And, since it is the Battle of the Badges, The foundation, which wants to remain anonymous, will donate $5,000 to the winning Police, Fire, or EMS Association.

