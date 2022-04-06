The Farmers Bank Foundation is preparing to host its first Battle of the Badges Basketball Game in Paris at Trinity Christian Academy on Thursday, April 14. The Farmers Bank Foundation is donating $25,000. Additionally, they add the total money raised from the live and silent auctions to the donation. To determine who will receive sixty percent of the cut, the Paris Police Department and Paris Fire Department will battle it out in court. For more information, visit https://www.rightattheheart.com/farmers-bank-foundation.