Baylor Students Must Pass COVID Test Before Returning to Campus

Baylor university students have to pass a test before they can return to campus August 24th. A COVID-19 test. They’ll get one in the mail and send it back. Results should be in within 48 hours. Baylor’s marketing VP Jason Cook says it’s part of a layering of strategy as they get ready for the fall semester. Those 17 thousand students will take the test as close as possible before their go back to campus, and they’re asking them to wear masks, wash hands frequently and socially distance ahead of their return.