BBB Alert – Be on the Lookout for False Donation Claims this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many businesses are marketing products and services donned with pink ribbons to show financial support for breast cancer charity groups and organizations. While this is a legitimate practice, be on the lookout for dishonest businesses who claim to support breast cancer research or services through the purchase of pink products, but pocket the donations instead. Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Central East Texas advises consumers to research pink product and charity claims before making a purchase or donation.

“Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S.,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB serving Central East Texas. “That’s why it’s so important to make sure your donating dollars go to legitimate charities who are conducting research in search of a cure.”

BBB recommends consumers take the following steps to ensure their donations go where they are needed:

Investigate. Remember to read labels on products carefully for disclosure of information. If you can’t find information, contact the business directly and ask the following questions: What portion of the purchase price will be donated to the charity? When will the charity receive the donated amount? What exactly is being funded? Are donations to the charity from the business capped? When is the last day to donate? Confirm the charity’s corporate partners. Many national breast cancer charities list corporate partners and sponsors on their website. Check to make sure the business you’re purchasing from is associated with the charity.

Use your head as well as your heart. Think about the product that you are purchasing. Is it something that you want or need? If the answer is no, then consider making a donation directly to the breast cancer charity of your choice. That way you know exactly how much money is going to the charity of your choice.

Keep an eye out for copycat charities. It’s important to make sure donations go to the right place. If you suspect a scam involving a ‘look-a-like charity,” do not give. Be watchful for names, logos, slogans or colors which are similar to the legitimate charity. Be wary of bold claims such as “100 percent of donations will go to the charity.” This is not true since all charities have fundraising, program and administrative costs. Be wary of vague claims, such as “all proceeds go to charity” or “your purchase will benefit a charity.” Also keep in mind that when donating to crowdfunding sites, it’s often difficult for donors to verify the trustworthiness of those requesting assistance. Avoid giving to a fraudulent charity by going to Give.org .

For more tips on how to be a savvy consumer or to share your experience with a business, go to bbb.org. To reporta fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, call BBB at (903) 581-5704 or report it via BBB Scam Tracker.

About BBB: BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information. There are over 100 local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central East Texas, which was founded in 1985 and serves 19 counties.