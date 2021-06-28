BBB Hotel Warning

Please find the attached warning on Dallas-based Getaroom.com, a third-party hotel booking site. BBB complaints on file total 1,115 on Getaroom.com, with an average loss reported by consumers of $365. As travel restrictions continue to lift, consumer confidence will likely grow. As a result, trust will be front and center for many people itching to escape the confines of their homes. But booking travel isn’t without its risks, as this warning reveals. In addition to the release, BBB provides the following information.

In the 2020 BBB Scam TrackerSM Risk Report, travel scams ranked in the top ten riskiest scams, with victims losing on average more than $1,300.

In am Expedia Travel Trends Report, the average person saved $3,444 for their next 2021 trip, with Millennials projected to spend far more.

The BBB Standards for Trust serve as a solid barometer on how well businesses operate with integrity and honesty.