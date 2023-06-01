BBB Investigation: Job Scam Reports On The Rise In 2023

Key findings reveal:

· Early figures for 2023 show job scam reports nearly tripled compared to the same period last year.

· $840 thousand in losses during the first three months of 2023, more than the first nine months of 2022.

· Median loss of over $1,500 during the first quarter of 2023. Some job seekers’ monetary losses totaled tens of thousands of dollars.

· Job fraud is the most common scam for those ages 18-34.

· Since 2020, over 700 Scam Tracker reports referenced Indeed, 288 LinkedIn, and 250 Telegram as their first point of contact with fraudsters.

· “Reshipping scams,” where fraudsters trick consumers into buying and shipping expensive electronics, appear among the most common job scam types.

A Dallas employment scam victim, Anthony, was emailed by Madelyne Adams from SE Trading Company. They hired him for a “sourcing and exporting” job that would pay $94,000 a year with bonuses. It sounded legitimate, so he purchased laptops, tablets, and exercise technology. There were also gift cards. He sent the packages to Hong Kong and Italy, and the company urged him on by saying the more he sent, the more he would make. After making $19,000 in purchases, he asked for reimbursement, but the check they sent bounced. Anthony realized they had scammed him.

Another victim, Margaret, got an email with a job offer from a party called ASAV Group. She did some preliminary research online and was further convinced when they sent along an I9. They promised $3,800 every two weeks for the “global supply manager” role, where she would buy and ship Apple products. First, she only made small purchases until their first payment appeared to clear. Margaret then purchased about $17,000 of equipment before the settlements began to bounce. The scammers continue to contact her to this day, even though she called them out.