BBB Warns Of Gunshop

BBB issues a warning for Texas Gunshop, an online firearms retailer that is claiming a Midlothian, TX address. Complainants across twelve states have contacted BBB, 4 of which are willing to speak to the media and share their stories.

Below is the link to the press release:

BBB Warning: Online retailer Texas Gunshop may take advantage of those purchasing firearms

Please note that online purchase scams were the riskiest in our 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report. Even though the scammers switch their tactics, BBB advice for shopping online remains the same:

· Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online, but be careful.

· Check a site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.

· Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order looking for the return policy.

· Protect personal information. Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal data is requested and how the policy uses it. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, that’s a big red flag that it may be a scam.

· Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that doesn’t match the promotional hype.

· Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers on websites and unsolicited emails may offer free or meager prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print.

· Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges you didn’t approve or get your money back if there is a problem. However, debit cards, prepaid cards, or gift cards don’t have the same protections as credit cards.

· Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. According to the FTC, when you shop online, sellers should ship your order within the time stated in their ads or within 30 days if the ads don’t give a time. If a seller can’t ship within the promised time, they have to provide you with a revised shipping date, with the chance to either cancel your order for a full refund or accept the new shipping date.

· Keep a clean machine. Install a firewall, anti-virus, and anti-spyware software for network security. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly on your computer, tablet, and smartphone.