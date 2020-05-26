BBB Webinar Aims to Provide Clarity to Employers During Uncertain Times  

For Immediate Release

Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas (BBB) is hosting the next Lunch.Learn.Lead, “Clarity for Employers During Uncertain Times”, via webinar on Monday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The webinar will aim to provide clarity to employers in this unprecedented and uncertain time.

“Knowing how to appropriately manage and respond to the ever-changing impact of the Covid-19 crisis has been a challenge for all business leaders,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “Our hope is that this webinar will provide greater certainty for employers during these uncertain times.”

Presenting is Eric Kolder. An attorney at Ramey & Flock, in Tyler, Kolder specializes in employment law & litigation, probate & trust litigation, and estate planning. He will discuss specific Covid-19 changes which impact business owners and employers, including:

Businesses’ potential COVID-related liability to visitors, customers, and employees

OSHA’s COVID-related requirements and potential employer liability

How to handle employee refusals to work due to COVID-related fear, and

Potential pitfalls in dealing with employee furloughing

“What most often causes employers the most trouble are not actions they take willfully with full knowledge, but, instead, subtle details they don’t know they don’t know,” Kolder said.

About Eric Kolder : An attorney at Ramey & Flock, in Tyler, Kolder specializes in employment law & litigation, probate & trust litigation, and estate planning. Kolder is a graduate of LSU and the University of Texas School of Law and is familiar with the legal issues facing business owners, and has developed his own expertise in labor and employment law. He is active in the community as a member of the Smith County Bar Association, Smith County Young Lawyers Association as well as the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tyler Traffic Safety Board.