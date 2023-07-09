Be Aware Of Thunderstorms

North and Central Texas



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10:00 am Sunday for the northern portion of North Texas. Damaging winds will be the primary hazard.



A Heat Advisory is in effect from now until 9:00 pm Monday as peak heat indices reach 105 to around 110. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, avoiding extended time outdoors, and knowing the signs of heat illness.



Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected today, with the best chances across the northeast this morning. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, with the primary hazard being damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will also accompany the stronger storms. Otherwise, expect a wide range of high temperatures from the mid-80s in the northeast to around 100 across the southwest. Lows tonight will be in the mid-70s to lower 80s.



The workweek weather outlook features hot temperatures ranging from the mid-90s in East Texas to around 107 degrees in western North Texas. Afternoon heat indices will range from 100 to 110 degrees. There will be low storm chances on Monday and Tuesday, which could bring locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

Today and Tonight

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected today, with the best chances across the northeast this morning. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging wind gusts being the primary hazard. Expect isolated to scattered thunderstorms, possibly again tonight.

Heat index values will climb above 105 degrees for parts of North and Central Texas this afternoon and a heat advisory is in effect.

Monday through Saturday

Low thunderstorm chances will continue Monday and Tuesday across mainly the northern and eastern parts of the region. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

Heat index values will climb to 105 to 110 degrees across most of North and Central Texas Monday into late week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Expect another round of severe weather later this morning and through the afternoon as thunderstorms work across the Four-State Region. Primary threats will be damaging wind, heavy rainfall, and hail. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts.



Expect modest rain chances tonight, with storms possibly severe across portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas just before daybreak, with damaging winds the primary threat.



High temperatures today will barely crack 90 for some. Most will trend in the mid to upper 80s, with highs in the upper 90s across the extreme SW.

Today and Tonight

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this morning across portions of Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas. Damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

Monday through Saturday

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Tuesday, with hot and dry conditions expected after that through the end of the workweek.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.