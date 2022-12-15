Be on the Lookout for Phony Personalized Products

Looking for the perfect present? A gift with the recipient’s name or monogram is sure make someone feel very special. But, wait. BBB Scam Tracker, has received numerous reports from people whose purchases ended up being far different from what they thought – if they arrived at all.

“A personalized item might seem like the perfect gift,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB in Central East Texas said. “Just remember, many promotions on social media channels aren’t what they claim to be.”

How the scam works

While scrolling through social media, an ad comes up for the cutest personalized product. It could be a clothing item with a loved one’s name on it, a keychain with a favorite pet’s face, or a paint-by-numbers kit made from a provided photograph. Whatever the case, you click the link to the company’s website. Everything looks legitimate, so you make the purchase with great anticipation.

However, when the order arrives (if it arrives at all), it’s not the quality that was expected or imagined. The personalization might contain errors, or the product may be completely different from what the website described.

The contact for customer service doesn’t respond, or if you do speak with someone via phone or email, they assure you they will fix the issue—but never do. In the end, you are left with an undesirable product or no product at all, and no way to get your money back.

One shopper reported this experience buying a custom hoodie online: “After 5 days, I hadn’t received a shipping notification and got curious. Returning to the site, I used their tracking option to no result. I called the phone number listed on the site, and it connected to a garage door company.”

How to avoid social media ad scams

Research the company before making a purchase. Before entering any personal information to a website, research the company thoroughly. Examine the website. Poor quality images, images found on other websites, and spelling and grammatical errors are all red flags. A real business should have valid contact information (i.e., a working phone number and customer service email address). If the business has a physical address, research it on Google or Apple Maps. Look to see if they have a profile on BBB.org .

Read more about a tracking code trick that scammers use to dupe online shoppers and how to identify social media ad scams. See BBB's tips for smart shopping online to avoid making purchases from shady companies.

